** Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd's shares rise as much as 9.9 pct to a one-week high

** Tata Group has initiated talks with Reliance Communications to be part of a combined entity that also includes Aircel and MTS, the Economic Times reports, citing people aware of developments bit.ly/2lAFFnM

** E-mail queries to Tata Teleservices and Reliance Communications were left unanswered

** More than 3.7 mln shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 2.1 mln shares

** Shares of Reliance Communications rose as much as 7.1 pct to their highest in 10 sessions (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)