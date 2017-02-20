MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd's shares rise as much as 9.9 pct to a one-week high
** Tata Group has initiated talks with Reliance Communications to be part of a combined entity that also includes Aircel and MTS, the Economic Times reports, citing people aware of developments bit.ly/2lAFFnM
** E-mail queries to Tata Teleservices and Reliance Communications were left unanswered
** More than 3.7 mln shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 2.1 mln shares
** Shares of Reliance Communications rose as much as 7.1 pct to their highest in 10 sessions (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)