** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up
to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
** India's biggest software services exporter on Tuesday
reported slightly smaller-than-expected rise in Q4 profit
** Revenue rises 4.2 pct to 296.42 bln rupees ($4.59 bln)
** Concerns remain about outlook given stronger rupee and
potential U.S. visa changes, Morgan Stanley warns
** Morgan Stanley downgrades stock to "underweight" from
"equal-weight", cuts price target to 2,100 rupees from 2,300
rupees
** Fifteen of 51 brokerages covering the stock rate it "buy"
or higher, 25 "hold" and 11 "sell" or lower; their median PT is
2,470 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Stock had fallen 2.4 pct this year as of Tuesday's close
($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees)