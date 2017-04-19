** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct

** India's biggest software services exporter on Tuesday reported slightly smaller-than-expected rise in Q4 profit

** Revenue rises 4.2 pct to 296.42 bln rupees ($4.59 bln)

** Concerns remain about outlook given stronger rupee and potential U.S. visa changes, Morgan Stanley warns

** Morgan Stanley downgrades stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight", cuts price target to 2,100 rupees from 2,300 rupees

** Fifteen of 51 brokerages covering the stock rate it "buy" or higher, 25 "hold" and 11 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 2,470 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock had fallen 2.4 pct this year as of Tuesday's close ($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees)