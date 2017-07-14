FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BUZZ-India's TCS falls on Q1 profit miss; top loser on NSE
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 14, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's TCS falls on Q1 profit miss; top loser on NSE

1 Min Read

** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fall as much as 2.9 pct in early trade

** Stock is top percentage loser on NSE index

** Software services provider's consolidated Q1 net profit falls 6 pct, misses estimates as stronger rupee hits revenue

** With margins under pressure owing to rupee appreciation and other factors, TCS' earnings are likely to decline in FY18, Morgan Stanley analysts write

** Nomura analysts reiterate "reduce" rating; says margin pressure and "expensive" valuations to weigh on stock, cuts price target to 2,180 rupees from 2,200 rupees

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.