** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rise as much as 2.7 pct, highest since Sept 7, 2016

** Nifty IT index up 1.33 pct

** Company to consider shares buyback on Feb 20

** TCS can buy back of maximum 209 bln rupees ($3.13 billion) or 25 pct of net worth, according to IDBI Capital analyst

** We believe it would be reasonable for TCS to announce share buyback of US$2 bln or 136 bln rupees, which would be 2.9 pct of the MCap - IDBI Capital analyst ($1 = 66.8500 Indian rupees)