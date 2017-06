** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013

** Company posted a 33 pct fall in consolidated profit for the March-qtr, missing analysts' estimate

** "Muted commentary and lack of confidence suggests that a pickup in revenue and margin is likely skewed towards 2HFY18," Jefferies analysts write

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct fall since February 2009

** Stock down 12.2 pct this year as of last close on Friday