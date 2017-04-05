** Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd rise as much as 2.72 pct to 447.95 rupees, its highest ever

** Co reported a 10 pct increase in total vehicle sales for March 2017

** Exports for March were up by 23.6 pct

** Up to Monday's close, shares of the two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer recorded a 21 pct rise this year compared to a 8.5 pct rise in the Nifty Auto Index during the same period