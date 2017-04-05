BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
** Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd rise as much as 2.72 pct to 447.95 rupees, its highest ever
** Co reported a 10 pct increase in total vehicle sales for March 2017
** Exports for March were up by 23.6 pct
** Up to Monday's close, shares of the two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer recorded a 21 pct rise this year compared to a 8.5 pct rise in the Nifty Auto Index during the same period (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18