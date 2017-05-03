** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United
Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and
9.9 pct respectively
** Heineken International BV has approached
lenders with a proposal to buy out all of Vijay Mallya's shares
in United Breweries that are pledged with them, The Economic
Times reported, citing banking sources (bit.ly/2pDXHVU)
** Heineken has been increasing stake in the last couple of
years, and an analyst at a domestic brokerage estimates it owns
close to 44 pct of the wider UB Group
** United Breweries hits its highest since Feb 7; posts
biggest intraday pct gain since Oct 2016
** United Breweries Holdings posts biggest intraday pct gain
since Nov 2016
** United Breweries and Heineken officials were not
immediately available for comment