** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade

** Bank posted lower-than-expected Q4 profit of 1.08 bln rupees ($16.75 mln)

** Nomura cuts profits after tax estimates by 10 pct for FY2018, maintains "neutral" rating, adding it prefers State Bank of India among state-run lenders

** As of Monday's close, stock up 52.4 pct this year ($1 = 64.4725 Indian rupees)