BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
** Quarterly net loss widened to 458 million rupees ($15,494.27), but analysts welcomed gains in margins, revenue
** Morgan Stanley, Ambit Capital note the Supreme Court ban on liquor sold near highways did not have too much impact
** United Spirits plans to sell 13 non-core assets, earlier owned by former non-exec chairman Vijay Mallya
** "USL reported strong results given margin gains and lower-than-expected impact of de-stocking caused by the Supreme Court ban on liquor sale near highways," Ambit Capital said in a note, adding that it "expects company to double its profitability over the medium term"
** Stock had gained 7.7 pct this year as of Tuesday's close
** About 1.2 mln shares change hands, double the 30-day average of 584,634 ($1 = 64.5400 Indian rupees)
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.