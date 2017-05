** Shares of Vedanta Ltd gain as much as 3.9 pct

** Cairn India Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to highest since Oct 2, 2014

** Vedanta said it completed buyout of oil and gas explorer Cairn India after months of investor opposition

** Deal gives Vedanta access to Cairn's $3.5 bln cash pile

** Cairn India shareholders to get interim dividend of 17.70 rupees ($0.2741) per share - Vedanta

** Cairn India said its board had made an effective merger

($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees)