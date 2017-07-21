BUZZ-India's Wipro hits over year-high on profit beat

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 2 days ago

1 Min Read

** Wipro Ltd rises as much as 5.9 pct to 284.90, its highest since July 2016

** IT services provider's Q1 consol profit rose 1.2 pct to 20.83 billion rupees ($323.72 million), beating analyst expectations

** Co expects Sept-qtr revenue from core IT services business in the range of $1.96 bln-$2 bln

** Wipro will buy back 343.75 mln shares worth up to 110 bln rupees, co said on Thursday

** Angel Broking analyst said quarter was better than expected on all fronts, mainly driven by better-than-expected volume growth during the quarter, retaining "Neutral" rating

** Brokerage added that unless the co's client addition becomes strong it is unlikely to witness sustained growth which most of the large-cap IT companies deliver

$1 = 64.3450 Indian rupees

