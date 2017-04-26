** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to
highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index
** India's third-biggest software services exporter on
Tuesday reported a 0.4 pct rise in March-qtr consolidated net
profit, ahead of analysts' estimate
** Says it would issue one free share for every share held,
adding it could consider a share buyback in July
** Management commentary is quite constructive and indicates
a change in growth trajectory from Q2 onwards, Morgan Stanley
writes in a note
** More than 3.8 mln shares change hands, 2.6 time the
30-day moving avg
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 4.18 pct this
year, compared with a 2.96 pct decline in Nifty IT index