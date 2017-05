** Shares of Wockhardt fall as much as 6.5 pct to 701 rupees in early trade

** U.S. drug regulator issues warning letter to co's Morton Grove plant, co says in an exchange filing bit.ly/2lYsGdm

** Wockhardt says it is addressing issues raised by the FDA and new FDA approvals will be withheld until a resolution is made

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct fall since Nov 9

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock gained 14 pct this year