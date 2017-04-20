** Shares of Yes Bank Ltd fall as much as 5.3 pct
to lowest since March 27 after earnings on Wed
** Stock on track to post biggest intraday pct loss since
Nov 21, 2016
** Bank's gross NPA rises to 1.52 pct at end-March from 0.85
pct at end-Dec, Q4 provisions jump about 66 pct y/y bit.ly/2phD8kF
** Yes Bank says majority of additions to bad loans and
provisioning driven by one borrower, expects loans to that
borrower to be "recovered in near term"
** Jefferies, Morgan Stanley cut PT on stock after results
** "The stock has re-rated materially over the past year,
and given uncertainty around asset quality and capital, we
expect near-term stock performance to be weak," Morgan Stanley
says
** Stock had risen about 39 pct this year up to Wednesday's
close