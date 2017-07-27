FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Yes Bank hits all-time high on upbeat Q1, asset quality
#India Market News
July 27, 2017 / 4:26 AM / in 2 days

BUZZ-India's Yes Bank hits all-time high on upbeat Q1, asset quality

1 Min Read

** Shares of Yes Bank rise as much as 4.1 pct to a record high of 1,782.5 rupees

** Stock among top pct gainers on main NSE index

** Bank posted a better-than-expected 32 pct rise in Q1 profit on Wednesday and a lower bad loan ratio

** Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Jefferies, Nomura and Deutsche Bank raised their target prices on the stock after the results

** "YES made the right noises with a reasonably strong set of numbers, sobering words around asset quality, indicating the stressed segments and on de-risking strategies," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note

