BUZZ-India's Yes Bank hits all-time high on upbeat Q1, asset quality

** Shares of Yes Bank rise as much as 4.1 pct to a record high of 1,782.5 rupees

** Stock among top pct gainers on main NSE index

** Bank posted a better-than-expected 32 pct rise in Q1 profit on Wednesday and a lower bad loan ratio

** Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Jefferies, Nomura and Deutsche Bank raised their target prices on the stock after the results

** "YES made the right noises with a reasonably strong set of numbers, sobering words around asset quality, indicating the stressed segments and on de-risking strategies," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note