** Iran's gasoline demand in July, at an estimated 532,000 barrels per day (bpd), is at an all-time high, says consulting firm FGE in a weekend note

** It expects Iran's gasoline demand to average 494,000 bpd in 2017 and crossing the 500,000 bpd mark for the first time in 2018 due to growing vehicle population

** FGE adds that between 2011 and 2017, car fleet in Iran grew 50 pct to 15 mln vehicles, raising its gasoline demand by 100,000 bpd (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)