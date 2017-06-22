BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
** IT stocks pare earlier gains after National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) projected export revenue growth of 7 to 8 pct for FY2018
** Forecast in line with 7.6 pct growth in the last fiscal year
** NASSCOM's guidance for revenue growth was 10 to 11 pct for the domestic market in FY2018
** IT sector faces headwinds in the U.S. market over fears of tighter visa rules
** Nifty IT index down 0.08 pct after earlier gaining as much as 1.3 pct
** Infosys Ltd down 0.4 pct, Tata Elxsi Ltd up 0.6 pct; both stocks had earlier gained as much as 2.7 pct
** Up to Wednesday's close, Nifty IT index had fallen 11 pct in 12 months
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016