TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
** Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. (JAPEX) said it started steam injection into the oil sands layer on Friday for start-up of its Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada
** Bitumen production is expected to start around the middle of the year as scheduled, and output is expected to gradually increase and reach 20,000 barrels per day by mid-2018 - Japex
** A Japex subsidiary in February completed the construction work on the Central Processing Facility, the company says
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
VIENNA, May 26 As OPEC's latest meeting wrapped up in Vienna on Thursday night, ministers congratulated each other on its rare spirit of amity and consensus. The talks were, without a doubt, a success.