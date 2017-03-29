** Lanka IOC is seeking up to 160,000 tonnes of gasoil over a six-month delivery period and this will provide support to the market, traders say

** The Sri Lanka arm of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is looking to buy 120,000 to 150,000 tonnes of gasoil with 0.05 percent sulphur and 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of gasoil with 10 parts per million (ppm) sulphur for April to September delivery

** "Sri Lanka's gasoil demand is related to agriculture. Its demand has an impact on the market," says a Singapore-based trader