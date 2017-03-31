** Malaysia-based Titan's naphtha cracker resumes operation on Friday following a scheduled maintenance that started around Feb. 5, according to traders

** The unit, which has a capacity of 430,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, is expected to produce on-specification ethylene later on Friday or Saturday

** The restart of the cracker comes at a time when demand for naphtha feedstock has been persistently strong in the last few weeks from makers of ethylene, a building block for plastics (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)