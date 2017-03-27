** Malaysia-based Titan will restart a naphtha cracker this week following a scheduled maintenance that started around Feb. 5, traders say

** The cracker, which produces 430,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, was initially planned to be shut for about 45 days

** Titan operates another cracker which produces 290,000 tpy of ethylene

** The smaller unit will undergo maintenance in the third quarter (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)