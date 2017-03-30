** As the S&P 500 now chops in a range, important to
study action in its top 5 stocks by market cap for potential
clues as to the next major move
** Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft,
Amazon.com and Facebook are a combined $2.7
trillion in market cap, more than 10 pct of the S&P 500's total
market value
** Indeed, the titans have large impact on market indices;
AAPL alone responsible for 22 pct of DJI YTD gain
** And although, Nasdaq advance/decline line most
recent peak on Feb 21, and DJI and SPX tops on Mar 1, Nasdaq
indices continued to advance, hitting highs on
Mar 21
** Mar 21 the high of titan's composite ($2086.87) just shy
of resistance line from late 2015. Chart: reut.rs/2njAAwM
** Composite then pulled back, stabilizing at $1999.54 just
ahead of support at Oct 2016 high ($1994.81); now back up
** That said, just another 0.5-2.0 pct before composite will
reach resistance, and this daily RSI divergence; similar bearish
pattern developed into Dec 2015 and Oct 2016 tops
** Another retreat to test rising 200-DMA (now $1888.46)
could suggest a drop of perhaps 5-7 pct, depending on its speed;
fits with downside risks seen on SPX
** Composite closing above resistance line, however, can
suggest breakout; potential for another 3-5 pct beyond line
before composite 200-DMA disparity would reach its 2016 high