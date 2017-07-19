FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Marubeni consortium gets contract for Indonesia gas-fired plant
July 19, 2017 / 2:29 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Marubeni consortium gets contract for Indonesia gas-fired plant

1 Min Read

** Marubeni Corp says a consortium of General Electric, PT Hutama Karya and itself has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 780 megawatt gas-fired plant in Indonesia for about 41 billion yen

** Indonesia's state-owned PT Indonesia Power awarded the Tambak Lorok Combined Cycle Power Plant Block 3 Project, which is to be located in Semarang, Central Java, and is scheduled for completion in 2020, Marubeni said in a statement (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

