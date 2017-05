** Shares of some Indian auto makers rise after they reported jump in April vehicle sales

** Maruti Suzuki gains as much as 2.5 pct to a record high of 6,690 rupees after it posted a 19 pct rise in April total sales

** Eicher Motors was up as much as 2.6 pct to a record high after its total sales in April jumped 25 pct (bit.ly/2pq6LiA)

** Tata Motors however down as much as 1.7 pct after posting a 21 pct fall in total sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in April