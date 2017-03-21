** Morgan Stanley downgrades HDFC Bank and Axis Bank to "equal-weight", cuts ICICI Bank and IDFC Bank to "under-weight"

** Says expects earnings for large financials to remain weak in FY2018 and FY2019

** Adds loan growth will struggle and net interest margins will be hit by lower interest rates

** Meanwhile, asset quality is a drag, while credit costs are elevated, according to Morgan Stanley

** Adds small lenders with good asset quality offer strong growth prospects and could outperform

** Upgrades Federal Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services to "equal-weight"

** Axis Bank falls 2.8 pct, ICICI Bank slips 0.6 pct

** Federal Bank gains 1.7 pct