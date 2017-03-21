** Morgan Stanley downgrades HDFC Bank and Axis
Bank to "equal-weight", cuts ICICI Bank and
IDFC Bank to "under-weight"
** Says expects earnings for large financials to remain weak
in FY2018 and FY2019
** Adds loan growth will struggle and net interest margins
will be hit by lower interest rates
** Meanwhile, asset quality is a drag, while credit costs
are elevated, according to Morgan Stanley
** Adds small lenders with good asset quality offer strong
growth prospects and could outperform
** Upgrades Federal Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra
Financial Services to "equal-weight"
** Axis Bank falls 2.8 pct, ICICI Bank slips 0.6 pct
** Federal Bank gains 1.7 pct