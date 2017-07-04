FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
BUZZ-Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth to outdo Asian peers - BMI Research
#Domestic News
July 4, 2017 / 4:24 AM / in 2 days

BUZZ-Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth to outdo Asian peers - BMI Research

1 Min Read

** Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth is set to outperform the rest of Asia from 2017 to 2026 due to factors including strong economic growth, a rapid rise in car ownership and a surge in aviation traffic, says BMI Research

** Already the sixth-largest net fuel importer in Asia, Myanmar's imports are expected to grow to over 345,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2026 from an estimated 212,000 bpd in 2017 - BMI Research

** Singapore is currently the dominant supplier of fuel to Myanmar but India is also showing keen interest in Myanmar, the note says (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

