BUZZ-Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth to outdo Asian peers - BMI Research

** Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth is set to outperform the rest of Asia from 2017 to 2026 due to factors including strong economic growth, a rapid rise in car ownership and a surge in aviation traffic, says BMI Research

** Already the sixth-largest net fuel importer in Asia, Myanmar's imports are expected to grow to over 345,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2026 from an estimated 212,000 bpd in 2017 - BMI Research

** Singapore is currently the dominant supplier of fuel to Myanmar but India is also showing keen interest in Myanmar, the note says (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)