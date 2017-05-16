** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 3.07 pct to 963 rupees, highest since April 20

** Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows Foreign Institutional Investors/Foreign Portfolio Investors to increase shareholding limit in company to 49 pct from 31.5 pct (bit.ly/2pErzVi)

** Stock among top five pct gainers on the Nifty Midcap 100 index

** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen 9.3 pct this year (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)