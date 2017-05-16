BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 3.07 pct to 963 rupees, highest since April 20
** Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows Foreign Institutional Investors/Foreign Portfolio Investors to increase shareholding limit in company to 49 pct from 31.5 pct (bit.ly/2pErzVi)
** Stock among top five pct gainers on the Nifty Midcap 100 index
** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen 9.3 pct this year (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says approves issue of NCDs worth 11 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee meeting Issue of privately placed secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs.600 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs.500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs.1,100 crores.] Further company coverage: