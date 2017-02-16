** Nestle India Ltd falls as much as 3.4 pct,
lowest since Feb 2
** Dec-quarter profit of the Indian arm of Swiss food
company Nestle SA fell about 9 pct to 1.67 bln rupees
($24.98 mln)
** While net domestic sales rose about 17 pct to 20.94 bln
rupees, they were hurt by impact of demonetisation, company said
on Wednesday bit.ly/2la39gU
** We expect only gradual recovery in revenue growth trends
- Morgan Stanley analysts
** Improvement in Maggi market share is encouraging,
however; its non-noodles portfolio continues to witness muted
growth - Emkay Global Financial Services analysts stated in a
note
($1 = 66.8500 Indian rupees)