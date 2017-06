** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively

** TVS Motor hits record high after reporting about 16 pct rise in total sales for May on Thursday

** Hero MotoCorp posted a 8.7 pct rise in two-wheeler sales in May on Thursday

** TVS stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Nov. 30

** Nifty Auto Index rises as much as 0.9 pct to a record high level

** But Bajaj Auto Ltd falls as much as 2.3 pct after posting a 10 pct fall in sales