** India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp resumes naphtha offers from Hazira after an absence of more than three months, a trade source familiar with the matter says

** ONGC stopped naphtha exports this year as it diverts supplies to a cracker operated by ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL)

** But OPaL does not need the April cargo, leading to ONGC offering the 30,000-tonne naphtha parcel for prompt April 23-24 loading from Hazira through a tender closing on April 12, the source adds

** It is not immediately clear why OPaL does not need the cargo (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)