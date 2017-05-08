** Puma Energy Asia Sun, a joint venture between Puma Energy and Asia Sun Energy, launches its petroleum products terminal at Thilawa port in southeast Yangon, a company statement says

** The investment, worth $92 million, in Myanmar has a fuel storage capacity of 91,000 metric cubes

** The import terminal is for oil products such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, jet fuel and bitumen

** Puma Energy is majority owned by Trafigura Group, with Angola's state oil company Sonangol Holdings also having a stake in the former

** Asia Sun Energy is a logistics and fuel trading company in Myanmar