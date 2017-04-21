** British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser fell as much as 2.2 pct, lowest since February 22, and among the biggest losers on the FTSE 100

** Reckitt reports flat like-for-like Q1 sales that missed analysts' estimates

** Sales hurt by ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal, a failed new Scholl product and demonetization in India

** Indian demonetization could have a lingering impact on trading in country - Reckitt CEO

** Stock up about 6 pct this year as of Thursday's close (Reuters messaging:; justin.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)