BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
** British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser fell as much as 2.2 pct, lowest since February 22, and among the biggest losers on the FTSE 100
** Reckitt reports flat like-for-like Q1 sales that missed analysts' estimates
** Sales hurt by ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal, a failed new Scholl product and demonetization in India
** Indian demonetization could have a lingering impact on trading in country - Reckitt CEO
** Stock up about 6 pct this year as of Thursday's close
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago