** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 1.30
pct to 1,410 rupees, surpassing Tata Consultancy Services'
market capitalisation to become India's most valued
company
** Reliance was briefly valued at 4.58 trln rupees ($70.95
bln) in early trade, inching past TCS' 4.57 trln rupees market
cap at the time, according to Thomson Reuters data
** Reliance's market cap was ahead of TCS for the first time
since Feb 13, 2013
** As of April 5, Reliance had 3.25 bln shares outstanding,
while TCS had 1.97 bln shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016 -
Thomson Reuters data
** As of Monday's close, Reliance gained 28.6 pct so far
this year, while TCS lost 2.14 pct
($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees)