** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 1.30 pct to 1,410 rupees, surpassing Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation to become India's most valued company

** Reliance was briefly valued at 4.58 trln rupees ($70.95 bln) in early trade, inching past TCS' 4.57 trln rupees market cap at the time, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Reliance's market cap was ahead of TCS for the first time since Feb 13, 2013

** As of April 5, Reliance had 3.25 bln shares outstanding, while TCS had 1.97 bln shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters data

** As of Monday's close, Reliance gained 28.6 pct so far this year, while TCS lost 2.14 pct ($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees)