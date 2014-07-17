July 17 ** Beverage can maker Rexam's
shares fall as much as 3.36 percent after U.S. imposes
new sanctions on Russian companies and Deutsche Bank downgrades
the stock, traders say
** Stock is top percentage loser on the London blue-chip
FTSE-100 index on Thursday morning, down 3 percent at
520 pence
** According to MSCI Economic Exposure estimates from March,
Rexam has a 6.79 percent exposure to Russia
** Deutsche Bank analyst cuts rating on Rexam's stock to
"hold" from "buy"
** "We have concerns about the (impact of) rising aluminum
premium in Europe, which Rexam currently is unable to pass
through to customers", Deutsche Bank analyst Debbie Jones says
in a note
** Trader says bulk of selling linked to downgrade but says
that Russia sanctions will have short-term impact on share price