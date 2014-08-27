** Consultancy firm RPS Group Plc's shares rise as
much as 5.2 percent, driven by comments larger Australian peer
WorleyParsons Ltd made about market conditions in
Australia and the United States.
** RPS is among the top percentage gainers on the FTSE-250
MidCap Index on the London Stock Exchange.
** Peel Hunt Christopher Bamberry and market makers at
Winterflood Securities cite a read-across from WorleyParsons
comments as a reason for RPS's share price surge.
** Capital investment in non-resource infrastructure,
particularly in environmental services, water and power
generation and transmission, has a stronger outlook,
WorleyParsons says.
** The Australian mining services company also guides
towards positive outlook in North America for water and
environment services to unconventional oil and gas customers.
** WorleyParsons has a market capitalisation roughly four
times the size of RPS.
** Comments from WorleyParsons are in line with those made
by RPS when it reported results in July, Bamberry says.
** Bamberry has a "buy" rating on and a target price of 302
pence on RPS's stock, which hit a high of 295 pence earlier on
Wednesday.