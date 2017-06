** South Korea's YNCC buys naphtha on Wednesday at a discount for the first time since March 23, trade sources say

** YNCC pays discounts of about 50 cents a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half August delivery to Yeosu

** Naphtha comes under pressure as supplies expected to rise

** Naphtha arrivals in Asia next month are seen above 1.2 million tonnes, higher than June volumes of about 1.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)