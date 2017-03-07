** South Korea's naphtha spot premiums flip to discounts for
the first time in two months due to higher inventory, trade
sources say
** YNCC buys a total of about 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for
second-half April arrival at Yeosu at discounts of about $3.50 a
tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis
** This is the first discount since Jan. 5 and also marks
the lowest price in South Korea since Dec. 14
** Japan's Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Chemical also pay
discounts in the previous session for cargoes delivering in
first-half May
(Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)