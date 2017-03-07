** South Korea's naphtha spot premiums flip to discounts for the first time in two months due to higher inventory, trade sources say

** YNCC buys a total of about 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half April arrival at Yeosu at discounts of about $3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis

** This is the first discount since Jan. 5 and also marks the lowest price in South Korea since Dec. 14

** Japan's Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Chemical also pay discounts in the previous session for cargoes delivering in first-half May

