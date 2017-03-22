** South Korea's Lotte Chemical is in talks to buy naphtha for a one-year period, traders said, shortly after two other buyers sealed their contracts at discounts

** Lotte Chemical is looking to buy naphtha for June 2017 to May 2018 delivery, they said

** Rivals YNCC and LG Chem had recently signed deals at discounts of about $3.00 to $3.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis

** YNCC's contract was for around 400,000 tonnes of naphtha for April 2017 to March 2018

** LG's contract was for May to July

