** Saudi Arabia's naphtha demand is to increase due to new petrochemical projects, consulting firm FGE says

** Saudi Arabian Sadara's 1.5-million-tonne-per-year (tpy) cracker is expected to ramp up production over the second quarter, it says in a note this week

** PetroRabigh-2 will start operations later this year and its reformer and aromatics unit will raise Saudi Arabia's consumption of heavy naphtha by 2.7 million tpy upon full commissioning, FGE adds

** In total, Sadara and PetroRabigh-2 will raise Middle Eastern naphtha demand by approximately 65,000 barrels per day year-on-year (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)