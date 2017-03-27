** Aramco Trading bought a total of 88,000 tonnes of naphtha from India's Essar Oil and Reliance Industries last week, which traders say was unusual as Saudi Arabia has excess naphtha

** The trading firm of Saudi Aramco pays about $10 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes for the cargoes scheduled for April lifting

** This could not be independently confirmed as buyers and sellers do not comment on their deals

** Based on Reuters data, Aramco Trading started buying spot naphtha for the first time in 2014, locking nearly 200,000 tonnes for July-August 2014 loading from Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)