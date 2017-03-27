BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
** Aramco Trading bought a total of 88,000 tonnes of naphtha from India's Essar Oil and Reliance Industries last week, which traders say was unusual as Saudi Arabia has excess naphtha
** The trading firm of Saudi Aramco pays about $10 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes for the cargoes scheduled for April lifting
** This could not be independently confirmed as buyers and sellers do not comment on their deals
** Based on Reuters data, Aramco Trading started buying spot naphtha for the first time in 2014, locking nearly 200,000 tonnes for July-August 2014 loading from Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)