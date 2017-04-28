** Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (PCS) restarted a smaller of two naphtha crackers around middle of this week following an outage, traders say

** The 465,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker was taken offline more than two weeks ago

** PCS' larger unit at 635,000 tpy was unaffected by the unplanned shutdown