BUZZ-Singapore ships over 257,000 T of petrol to Indonesia in a week

** Singapore has shipped about 257,420 tonnes of gasoline to Indonesia in the week to July 5, official data shows, making this the highest weekly volume sent to Indonesia since the week to Feb. 15

** Indonesia is Asia's top gasoline importer and the Muslim fasting month usually encourages more fuel consumption as family members get together to break their fast

** Separately, Indonesian state-oil firm Pertamina has an ongoing maintenance at its 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dumai refinery which started in late June (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)