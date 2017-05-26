** South Korea's SK Energy Co Ltd seals a July-Dec naphtha deal with two buyers at about $4.50 a tonne below Japan quotes on a FOB basis compared with a discount of $5.50 for its first-half 2017 contract, traders said

** But unlike the previous times, the two buyers were likely European trading houses and not Japanese - traders

** SK Energy, South Korea's top refiner by capacity, introduced the contract in 2014 when it started up a condensate splitter in July the same year

** The refiner does not usually comment on its deals (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)