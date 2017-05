** Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd rise as much as 3.21 pct to 20.90 rupees

** Stock on track to record biggest intra-day pct gain since Feb 28

** Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it removed South Indian Bank from foreign investment caution list bit.ly/2ly8Fxi

** Foreign shareholding in the bank has gone below the prescribed caution limit stipulated under present FDI policy - RBI

** Stock up 14 pct this year as of Monday's close