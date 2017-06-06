BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks
** Top Indian lender's share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion fully covered within hours of launch on Monday, sources told Reuters
** SBI selling new shares in a price range of 275.76 rupees ($4.29) to 287.25 rupees a share in the country's biggest ever qualified institutional placement (QIP)
** Shares trading at 291.40 rupees as of 0349 GMT ($1 = 64.3300 Indian rupees)
