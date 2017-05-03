** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical raises average run rates in May at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mailiao refinery to almost 95 percent as it completes planned maintenance

** This is up nearly 25 percentage points from April when a crude unit and at least two secondary units were shut for maintenance since mid-March

** Formosa is one of Asia's key gasoline and diesel exporters but it is Asia's top naphtha importer due to insufficient feedstock to cater to its petrochemical units (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)