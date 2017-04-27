** CPC Corp Taiwan has restarted a gasoline-making unit this week, which is on schedule, trade sources say

** CPC's 80,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) unit was shut in late March

** Gasoline margin in Asia came under pressure mid-week following unexpected build in U.S. petrol inventories last week,

** Asia's gasoline crack, or the premium of refining a barrel of Brent crude into the fuel, was at a two-week low of $10.62 a barrel on Wednesday

** It hit a nine-week high of $12.09 on April 21 GL92-SIN-CRK (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)