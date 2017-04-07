** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical will lower its April refinery run rate to about 70.4 percent of its total capacity, from about 72.3 percent in March, due to maintenance, the company's spokesman said on Friday

** Formosa operates a 540,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Mailiao

** The refinery has three crude units of equal capacity at 180,000 bpd each, of which one was shut in mid-March for maintenance

** Maintenance to be completed in end April (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)