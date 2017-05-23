BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
(Updates)
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
** Taro on Monday reported ~26 pct fall in Q4 revenue, hurt by increased competition and challenging pricing environment
** Reports FY17 revenue $879.4 mln vs. est. $902.1 mln, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
** India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , which owns a majority stake in Taro, fell as much as 8 pct to 589.10 rupees after the news
** Taro accounts for about 1/5th of Sun Pharma's revenue and profit, Centrum Broking analyst Ranjit Kapadia said
** Up to Monday's close, Taro shares had fallen about 18 pct in last 12 months, while Sun's stock had slumped about 22 pct
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.