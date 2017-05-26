** Tata Steel Ltd rises as much as 5.6 pct to 511.9 rupees, its highest since Sept 2014

** Stock clears a resistance seen around 497.54 rupees, the 23.6 pct Fibonacci projection of wave (1). Breakout suggests stock may move towards 540.74 rupees, the 38.2 pct Fibonacci projection level tmsnrt.rs/2rnwKt1

** Stock's 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) crossed above its 50-day EMA this week, seen positive for stock. MACD is also positive and above its signal line

** German industrial group Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel expect a merger of their European steel businesses to yield annual savings 400-600 mln euros, a report said on Thursday

** Tata Steel stock is up 49.3 pct in the past one year, compared with a 19.9 pct gain in NSE index, as of Thursday's close